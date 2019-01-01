Cardi B gets her Mother's Day weekend wish

Cardi B's wishes came true as she spent her first Mother's Day weekend as a mum with her baby Kulture and "best husband ever" Offset in Miami, Florida.

The rapper feared a gig in Columbia, South Carolina would keep her from her daughter on America's Mothering Sunday, but her husband brought the party to her early - and gifted her with two Hermes Birkin bags and diamond-encrusted watch.

Cardi showed off the loot on social media as she partied with her man and their daughter after her Rolling Loud Miami festival set on Friday night (10May19).

"I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you @OffsetYRN Thank you for surprising me with my baby and my gifts I love you soooo much," she wrote on Twitter.

"I’m not saying I got the best husband ever, but I really got the best husband ever. Thank you baby, I love you. Bringing my baby... and my Birkins! Thank you so much," she squealed in the video.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who welcomed baby Kulture last summer (Jul18), griped about having to give up Mother's Day last week, telling fans: "I'm very sad about Mother's Day because I saw that I'm booked for Mother's Day for a show and I had plans for Mother's Day. I just hope South Carolina turns up for me because it's like, I'm going to spend my first Mother's Day with them."

She wasn't the only celebrity mum celebrating Mothering Sunday over the weekend - Kylie Jenner celebrated her daughter, calling little Stormi "the best thing I've ever done", to accompany a series of shots of the pair, adding motherhood is "my greatest role in this life".

Meanhile, her sister Kourtney Kardashian posted photos of her flowers and cookies gift from her kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The youngsters also presented mum with a cup of tea, fresh raspberries and a cookie.

Kourtney posted the messages her children wrote, with Penelope writing: "I love you mom because you snuggle me."

And sister Khloe sent her fans a link to a PSA admonishing those who chose to send their mothers messages online on Mother's Day.

"please don't be the one writing a tribute to you mom on social media for mother's day - when she's not even on social media. call her. visit her. what a concept, right?" she wrote.

She also posted a smiling photo with her baby girl True.

The Kadashian-Jenners also had a special treat for Kris Jenner, sending her a massive display of roses.

And Ariana Grande shared screenshots of a FaceTime call she was having with her mum, Joan, from the road, adding: "'i love you mommy happy mother's day to the greatest human being in the world you are everything and i celebrate you every day @joangrande. wish i could hug you."

She then revealed she was joking and was on her way to visit.

"JK (just kidding) SURPRISE MAMA WENT FROM THE STAGE TO THE PLANE SEE U SOON MOMMY!!!!!"

There were also Mother's Day tributes posted online from Ryan Reynolds, Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum to their mums, while Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reminded the tennis ace they were celebrating their fourth anniversary as a couple with a sweet family photo.

"Four years ago today, I overslept here in Rome and met the mother of this amazing little person (daughter Alexis Olympia)," he gushed. "Now there's three of us to go on adventures together. And feed leaves to lions,' he penned.

And Jessica Alba turned Mother's Day into spa time with her sister.

She posted a shot of the siblings sporting face and eye masks, and captioned it: "Mother's Day spa at home w (with) my sis."