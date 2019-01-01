Givenchy land Ariana Grande as lead ambassador

Ariana Grande has been named Givenchy's new girl.

The fashion house bosses revealed the big news on Friday (10May19), calling the 7 Rings singer their "new face".

"It is with great excitement that the House of Givenchy reveals its new face - a strong, independent woman of refreshing character and style: the multi-talented Ariana Grande," the announcement read.

"I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy," the pop star added in a statement. "It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor.

"I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be."

News of the pop star's new marketing scheme for the high-fashion company comes a day after bosses at the line teased its new cover girl on Twitter with a darkened silhouette featuring the singer swinging her signature ponytail.

"GUESS WHO?” the luxury French label tweeted on Thursday alongside a video clip of Ariana, whose face was shadowed out, twirling her hair. “THE NEW FACE OF #GIVENCHY, REVEALED TOMORROW".

Fans responded on social media pointing out that they had recognised Grande's profile.

“Obviously Ariana!” U.S. gossip blogger Perez Hilton wrote, while another Twitter fan agreed: "It’s clearly Ariana".

The full Givenchy Fall-Winter 2019 campaign, starring the Side to Side singer, will be unveiled in July (19).