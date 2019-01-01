Elton John thrilled with Taron Egerton's soundtrack covers

Sir Elton John has heaped praise on actor Taron Egerton's renditions of his classic songs for the Rocketman soundtrack.

The Kingsman: The Secret Service star recently taped an appearance on the rock icon's Apple Music show Rocket Hour and Elton used the time to make sure fans were well aware of how great Taron, who portrays the I'm Still Standing singer in the biopic, sounds.

"I didn’t get involved in any of it," he said. "I just let you (Taron) go ahead. I knew you could sing because I heard I’m Still Standing, which you did in the (animated) film Sing. You’ve redone that in this film, so I think you should do an album of 10 different versions of I’m Still Standing."

Sir Elton also pointed out that Rocketman is not like last year's Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, because Egerton actually sings in the film.

"It’s not Bohemian Rhapsody, where the brilliant Rami Malek, who played Freddie, lip synced," Elton cooed. "You’re actually doing the whole thing. I can’t congratulate you enough."

Ironically, Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher also stepped in to complete Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer was fired.

When Elton asked Taron what it was like to play him on film, the actor said, "I know you were always very keen on this idea of a fantasy. That’s what our movie is. It’s a musical fantasy."

Elton John’s interview with the actor will air on Rocket Hour on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Saturday (11May19).