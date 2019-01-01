Taylor Swift warns new album contains 'a lot of a lot'

Taylor Swift's new album contains "a lot of a lot", with the singer trying to convey an "emotional spectrum" through the record.

The 29-year-old singer is prepping for the upcoming release of her latest, as yet untitled, offering, and spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect. Admitting that the record is packed full of tunes, Taylor stated that it's her most ambitious album to date.

"There’s a lot of a lot on this album,” she explained. "I’m trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing… You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say.”

The album will also include some "really, really, really, really sad songs,” but “not enough to where you need to worry about me", Taylor added reassuringly.

"I try not to go into making an album with any expectation," she continued. "I started to write so much that I knew immediately it would probably be bigger."

Taylor's last album, 2017's Reputation, had 15 tracks, with fans quick to assume following her EW interview that the new record will have even more.

As for the message she's putting across with her upcoming offering, Taylor added that it's her devoted fanbase that prompted a "tonal shift" compared to her last release.

“It’s definitely the fans that made that tonal shift in the way I was feeling,” she explained. “Songwriters need to communicate, and part of communicating correctly is when you put out a message that is understood the way you meant it."

Taylor has yet to set a release date for the album, but it's expected to be later this year. She is currently enjoying huge success with her first single from the record, ME!, featuring Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie.