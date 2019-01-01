Meghan Trainor halted honeymoon pregnancy plans for career

Meghan Trainor initially wanted to get pregnant on her honeymoon, before she realised how much it would affect her work.

The 25-year-old singer wed former Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara in December (18), and the pair have been making the most of being husband and wife ever since. While Meghan is desperate to become a mother, she explained to Us Weekly magazine that she has accepted she has to put her career first right now.

"I’m aggressive. I’m very, like, ‘I want it and I want it now,'" Meghan said of her hopes to start a family. "When I went on my honeymoon, I was so inspired. Like, ‘We should just do it, now!’ And I was like, ‘Wait a second! I gotta go back and work a lot.’ So we didn’t do it, I’m not preggos. I just can’t wait though.

"I’ve wanted babies forever and my mom has us when she was 23, and I’m 25, and so I’m like, ‘I need them now!’ I cry when I walk by diapers. It’s a whole thing. My therapist is like, 'Just wait.'"

As for how things have changed since she became Mrs Sabara, Meghan explained that the wedding just publicly cemented her and her husband's love for one another.

"I guess it doesn’t feel different, except that everyone else on the outside now knows how we feel on the inside," she gushed. "That’s how we say it, and it sounds a little bit weird and gross, but it’s like, now you guys understand how obsessed we are with each other and it’s official and it’s gonna be difficult to break up, you know?"

Meghan is making her return to the music scene with new single Badass Woman, which drops on Friday (10May19). The tune, from the soundtrack of movie The Hustle, is the star's first new music since she dropped her EP back in February.