Ariana Grande 'so excited' to make Keeping Up with the Kardashians debut

Ariana Grande was "so excited" to make her debut on reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in scenes which aired in a promo on Thursday (09May19).

A promo for an upcoming episode of the family show goes behind the scenes of the filming of Ariana's video Thank U, Next, in which Kris Jenner starred as Mean Girls character Regina George's mother, played by Amy Poehler in the movie, who films her daughter and her pals performing Jingle Bell Rock during the school's Christmas production.

Gushing about Kris' appearance, Ariana gave her a hug and smiled: "I'm so excited to have you. I'm so excited. It's going to be so funny." She added: "Guys, I'm so excited to make my Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut!"

As the pair went through some choreography in Kris' dressing room, the singer encouraged the momager to "feel free to make it your own".

After filming her scenes, Kris praised Ariana in a piece to the camera, saying: "This is the first time that I've ever been in a professional music video with an iconic artist and someone I admire very much. I don't want to let Ariana down - no, no, no, no."

Speaking about Kris' appearance in an interview with Pitchfork, director Hannah Lux Davis previously explained: "That scene was obviously a very iconic one. Ariana wanted to make a moment out of it, so when it came time to find who was going to play Mrs. George - if it's not going to be Amy Poehler and it's not going to be Joan Grande - then who else is the most iconic, legendary cool mom? That would be Kris Jenner.

"(Ariana) is friends with her so she reached out and Kris jumped at the chance. She got really into character right away, she knew it was a fun role and was down to get goofy with us."

As well as paying tribute to Mean Girls in her Thank U, Next video, Ariana referenced other movies including Legally Blonde, 13 Going On 30 and Bring It On.

Ariana's appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians comes after Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence featured in the most recent episode of the show, as she took charge of Kris' phone and accepted a FaceTime call from Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian.