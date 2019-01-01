Bebe Rexha hangs out in her underwear to boost body-confidence

Pop star Bebe Rexha walks around her house in her underwear to help boost her body-confidence.

The Meant to Be hitmaker has struggled with her curves since her youth, but she is slowly coming to terms with her larger figure after an encounter with rude talent agents early on in her career left her emotionally scarred.

"Ever since I was little, I've been thicker," she tells Health magazine.

"When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?' I was like, 'Sure! What does that mean?'

"They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up. I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments - but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day."

Bebe recently turned to therapy to help her banish her body image issues once and for all, and one tactic recommended by her doctor requires the singer to strip nude whenever she's hanging out at home - but that's a little too much for the 29 year old.

"I walk around the house in just underwear and a bra," she explains. "My therapist told me, 'You should walk around naked; it helps.' I'm like, 'I can't do that yet!'"

The star knows she looked good when she lost a bunch of weight at the start of her music career, but inside, she was really hurting - and she has no desire to put her body through such trauma again.

"I see pop stars who are super thin. I could definitely get there. I've done it before, where I was 120-something pounds - and I was just miserable," she recalls. "I was always cold, never eating; I had no a**.

"Now I look at those pictures like, 'Oh my God, I was so skinny.' But I wouldn't go back there."

Instead, Bebe is happy to let herself live freely by indulging in some of her favourite foods, like pizza and chicken parmesan, every now and then, although she knows it won't do her any favours when she needs to borrow designer gowns from top fashion houses.

Earlier this year (19), she called out designers for choosing not to work with her for the Grammy Awards because she was deemed "too big," and she admits the experience really "hurt".

"There are a lot of showrooms that lend out dresses. And they're the meanest people sometimes," she shares.

"I shouldn't say that because now I'm probably never gonna get anything loaned to me. Some of them are incredible, but some are so gossipy."

Bebe is unlikely to face such troubles again - she ended up choosing a stunning red halter neck gown created by Jeremy Scott of Moschino for music's big night, while she was also contacted by top designers like Christian Siriano and the late Karl Lagerfeld with offers to dress her.