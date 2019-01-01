The Jonas Brothers detail drama in new documentary

The new Jonas Brothers documentary, Happiness Begins, details a heated exchange between the bandmates which almost led to a nasty split, in which they almost split.

The first promo for the film, released on Thursday (09May19), features a never-before-scene look at Kevin, Joe and Nick's childhood through never-before-seen home videos, which highlight their career achievements and shed light on the darker times the brothers faced before they parted ways on friendly terms to pursue solo projects.

And in one teaser clip the trio get heated and consider quitting the business after being dropped by their record label.

"Nick says, 'The Jonas Brothers should be no more'," Kevin recalls in the trailer.

"What hurts the most is that it came from Nick," Joe says in an emotional clip. "He is my best friend."

"There were moments I thought, 'They'll never speak to me again,'" Nick adds.

The stars are shown mending their relationship and travelling the world in the past year, working on a reunion and focusing on their loves lives.

"I found that success isn't always tied to fame and fortune," Nick says over footage of his wedding to Priyanka Chopra. "I really want to have a second chance with them."

Fans are also given a glimpse of the pop sensations gearing up for their comeback tour and the release of their upcoming album Happiness Begins.

"It wasn't about the money. It wasn't about the fame," Kevin says, explaining the idea behind the get together. "It was, 'Hey, brothers. Do you want to do something awesome again together?'"

The trio's tour kicks off in Miami, Florida this August (19), while the album will hit shelves on 7 June (18). Happiness Begins debuts on Amazon Prime on 4 June (18).