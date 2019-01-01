Cardi B 'very sad' to spend Mother's Day working

Rapper Cardi B has been forced to shelve plans for her first Mother's Day as a mum this weekend after discovering she will be spending it onstage in South Carolina.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who welcomed her daughter Kulture last summer (18), had been looking forward to celebrating America's holiday with her husband Offset and their little girl, but any plans the couple had will have to wait until Cardi returns to their Atlanta, Georgia home - because she is booked to perform a gig in Columbia on Sunday (12May19).

"I'm very sad about Mother's Day because I saw that I'm booked for Mother's Day for a show and I had plans for Mother's Day," she shared.

"I just hope South Carolina turns up for me because it's like, I'm going to spend my first Mother's Day with them."

Cardi admits her hopes of taking her baby girl with her on her travels haven't quite panned out, because it's not always in her child's best interests.

"If it's not convenient for her to fly, I won't (take her) because she's really sensitive with the planes and her ears," she explained.

The 26 yer old previously opened up about how she had underestimated the realities of motherhood.

"When I was pregnant, I used to be like, 'It's gonna be easy. I'm just gonna hire a nanny and my baby's gonna come with me everywhere,'" she told reporters at the Beautycon Festival in New York last month (Apr19), "but it's like, once you have the baby, it's hard to get a nanny because you don't trust nobody with your kid (sic)!"