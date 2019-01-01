Hilary Duff set for second marriage

Hilary Duff is engaged.

The singer and actress announced the news on Instagram on Thursday (09May19), flashing her new engagement ring in a photo alongside her fiance Matthew Koma.

"He asked me to be his wife," the 31 year old captioned the snap.

Musician and producer Koma shared the same photo and added: "I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff."

The couple has been dating for years, calling off its romance twice but reconciling.

Duff and Koma share daughter Banks, who was born in October (18). Hilary is also mum to seven-year-old Luca - her son from her first marriage to Mike Comrie.

The So Yesterday singer teased fans about an engagement back in September when she showed off a ring on her wedding finger, but it amounted to nothing more than the launch of an endorsement deal.

The official engagement news comes less than two months after Duff and Koma had a scare at their Los Angeles home, when they spotted an intruder in the garden.

According to editors at TMZ, the Younger actress and the musician were in the kitchen of their Beverly Hills home on 19 March when they noticed a man "lurking around their backyard".

The pair scared off the unwelcome guest and called the police to patrol the premises to make sure he was alone. Law enforcement officials have since increased patrols in the neighbourhood.