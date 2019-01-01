Elton John delays Oscars weekend shows in New Zealand

Elton John has delayed three of his farewell concerts in New Zealand as they clash with next year's (20) Oscars.

The Tiny Dancer hitmaker, 72, will take his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to the Pacific nation in February, but the new earlier date arranged for the Academy Awards, on the ninth of the month, means he has had to move three shows.

He was due to be in Dunedin on 8 February, and play two dates at Auckland's Mount Smart stadium on the 9th and 11th, but all have now been pushed back a week to the 15th, 16th, and 18th respectively.

Announcing the postponements and a new third gig in Auckland, Elton said in a statement: "Dear friends in New Zealand, Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, we have been forced to move the dates on some of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road New Zealand shows by a week. It's unfortunate, but I hope to be able to see you all there on the new dates.

"I'm so pleased to be able to announce today a third Auckland show at Mt Smart Stadium on 20th February! I've always loved playing in New Zealand, and I can't wait to return to your beautiful country in 2020 to perform for you for the last time. Elton x."

Bosses at America's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have moved the Oscars forward to the start of February, as opposed to its traditional date at the end of the month. The move has created a scheduling conflict for Elton, as his forthcoming biopic, Rocketman, is expected to be among the nominees - potentially bagging him a second Oscar to add to the one he won for his work on The Lion King in 1995. He is also writing new music for the new live action movie of Disney's animated classic.

Tickets for Elton's final world tour have been in high demand, with fans across the globe jumping at the chance to see him one final time. His other New Zealand dates remain unchanged.

Rocketman, which stars Taron Egerton as Elton, debuts in cinemas on 22 May.