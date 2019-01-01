Ryan Tedder: 'Adele is in a good place following difficult split'

Adele's collaborator Ryan Tedder has assured fans that the singer is doing good following her "difficult" split from Simon Konecki.

Representatives for the Rolling in the Deep singer announced she had separated from her husband in April (19), and OneRepublic frontman Ryan, who has co-written hits such as Rumour Has It and Turning Tables with Adele, told Us Weekly on Tuesday (07May19) that she was doing well.

"(I) see her quite frequently. I think she's in a good place," he said. "It was very difficult... But she is in a good place, for sure."

Adele has been spotted at a recording studio in New York, sparking rumours she's making a new album, and when asked if new music will come out of the tough time in her personal life, Ryan replied, "Without question."

The British singer hasn't commented directly on the split from Konecki, who she secretly married in late 2016 after five years of dating, but she revealed that her 30th year was a challenging one when she turned 31 on Sunday.

"30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," she wrote on Instagram. "No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself."

She also joked that her next album "will be a drum n bass record to spite you... Chin up eh (heart emoji)."

It has since been reported that Adele and her husband had actually parted ways months before her official announcement, and that she had been seen kissing a new man in New York.

The former couple share a six-year-old son named Angelo.