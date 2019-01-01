Ed Sheeran eclipses Adele by doubling his wealth to $208 million

Ed Sheeran has shot ahead of Adele on the Sunday Times Rich List by doubling his fortune in a year to achieve $208 million (£160 million).

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the Shape of You singer raked in an additional $104 million (£80million), it was reported on Thursday (09May19).

The 28-year-old singer's Divide tour, which began in 2017, has banked more than $442 million (£340million), which contributed to him earning more in a single year than any other artist in history.

Ed, who has invested millions in the U.K. property market, is now listed as the 17th richest musician in the U.K., while Adele is in 22nd place with a reported wealth of $195 million (£150 million), two years after her sell-out Adele Live tour in 2016.

Adele and Ed are joined in the ranks of music's super rich by his pal and former collaborator, grime artist Stormzy, who makes his debut with $20 million (£16 million). Stormzy performed with Ed at the Brit Awards in 2017, and is also close to fellow Londoner Adele, having serenaded her at her birthday party last year.

The list is topped by musical theatre supremo Andrew Lloyd Webber, 71, with a $1 billion fortune, overtaking Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, who came in second place with $975 million (£750 million).

Bono-fronted Irish rock group U2 placed third with a fortune of $757 million (£583 million), with Rocketman singer Sir Elton John claiming fourth position.