Bebe Rexha: 'Dating would steal attention from my career'

Bebe Rexha is wary of dating because it steals away the focus from her career.

The Meant To Be hitmaker, who hasn't publicly defined her sexuality but refers to herself as "fluid", admitted during an interview for the June (19) issue of Health magazine that she finds the idea of embarking on a new relationship conflicting.

"Right now, I want to be in a relationship, and I feel like I can't because I've worked so hard," the star shared. "I don't want my attention to go to anything other than my career."

The 29-year-old has spoken candidly in the past about her struggles with dating, and shared that she finds living in the public eye makes the prospect even more challenging.

"It's hard, (and) I think me being so outspoken scares a lot of guys," Bebe reflected. "A lot of times, guys want a girl who's soft and reserved -- and that's not me. I have no filter. I'll say what I want. I don't have time for bulls**t."

The Last Hurrah singer also confessed that she is more concerned about practicing self-love than she is about trying to cater to other people's expectations of her, and slammed reports that she had secretly gone under the knife to change her body.

"I'm scared to go under the knife... (but), if I got work done, I would definitely say it," the star insisted. "I definitely want to get my boobs lifted one day.

"If it makes me feel better and sexy? I'm like, do whatever you want!" she concluded.