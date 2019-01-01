Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra planned wedding in six weeks

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pulled off their extravagant wedding celebrations with just six weeks of planning.

The couple became engaged last summer (18) after a whirlwind romance, and tied the knot in a pair of lavish ceremonies in the bride's native India in December.

Singer Nick and actress Priyanka also celebrated their nuptials in a string of follow-up parties in the U.S. and in India, and despite having to deal with various logistics, the Baywatch beauty reveals everything came together within weeks.

The organisation process was so fast and easy, the stars didn't realise the series of events would be considered such an extravaganza.

"I think because we planned it in a month-and-a-half, we didn't think it was going to be (so big)," Priyanka told U.S. breakfast show Today. "We started planning in October and we got married December 1st."

On Monday (06May19), Priyanka and her new husband returned to New York City's Met Gala, the same event they had attended together in 2017 as individual guests of designer Ralph Lauren.

They were simply acquaintances at the time, but by the end of the evening, the stars had a feeling they would be more than just friends.

"We weren't introduced at the Met Gala (in 2017), we knew each other before, but because we were at the Met Gala with Ralph Lauren, we were the two single people, so they were like, 'Do you guys wanna walk together?'" Priyanka recalled.

"We were like, 'Sure, OK,' and that was the first time we kinda spent time together. Before that it was (just) like, 'Hey, you're cute!'"

Nick soon reached out to Priyanka via a direct message on social media, marking the start of their whirlwind romance, and five months on from becoming husband and wife, the couple is still very much in the honeymoon stage of its relationship.

"I'm gonna be a newlywed for two years!" the actress beamed.