Britney Spears wins restraining order against ex-manager

Britney Spears has been granted a restraining order against her former manager.

Sam Lutfi was the Toxic star's handler from 2000 until her 2009 meltdown, when Britney's father Jamie took over her affairs.

The singer's attorney filed documents on her behalf in Los Angeles earlier this week (beg06May19), asking for protection for his client, her father and two sons.

According to the documents, obtained by The Blast, Lutfi has been sending harassing and threatening texts and tweets to Britney and her family, causing the star "severe mental trauma". He also reportedly sent Britney’s mother, Lynne, an "unhinged" text last week, insisting she should be more involved in her daughter's affairs, and suggested Britney was spiralling out of control after recently completing a mental health programme.

On Wednesday, a judge granted the restraining order and ordered Lutfi to stay at least 200 yards away from the singer. He has also been told he cannot make any disparaging comments about Spears.

In his defence, Lutfi claimed he hasn't had any direct contact with Britney since 2009, but he did confess to recently contacting Lynne via phone calls and "non-confrontational" texts, and offered her financial assistance if she decided she wanted to challenge her daughter's conservatorship agreement in court.

He also alleged he is the victim of all the drama as Britney accused him of forgery and impersonation in a video she posted online earlier this year.

After Wednesday's hearing, Lutfi's attorney told The Blast, "We are disappointed in the results. We feel this is overly broad and violates Mr. Lutfi’s constitutional rights. This is only temporary and we look forward to arguing the matter more fully at the hearing for a more permanent restraining order on May 28th."