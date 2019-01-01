NEWS Madonna slams Donald Trump for failing to implement gun control laws Newsdesk Share with :







Madonna has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for failing to implement sufficient gun control laws across America.



The Like a Prayer hitmaker made the comments during an interview for British Vogue magazine, and stated that addressing the issue should be the country's number one priority, not a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.



The 60-year-old pop music icon slammed "the fixation that our country is so endangered by Central America", and quipped that Trump had failed to act accordingly on the nation's issue with firearms because he's too "focused on his damn wall in Mexico".



"Why aren't we focused on gun control? That's the real danger," the star commented. "That's a way bigger problem than people crossing the border."



The Vogue singer also tackles the issue on the new track God Control from her upcoming album Madame X.

"We lost gun control, this is your wake-up call," she sings.



Elsewhere in the chat, Madonna broke her silence on the child sexual abuse allegations made against the late Michael Jackson, but remained coy about whether or not she believed them.



"I don't have a lynch-mob mentality, so in my mind, people are innocent until proven guilty," the star explained. "I've had a thousand accusations hurled at me that are not true. So my attitude when people tell me things about people is, 'Can you prove it?'"



While admitting that she hadn't yet seen the Leaving Neverland documentary, in which James Safechuck and Wade Robson accused the late King of Pop of sexually abusing them as kids, the Ray of Light star insisted that she'd make her mind up once she knew all the facts.



"I don't know, I haven't seen the film," she said. "I guess I'll get around to seeing it. I haven't seen it yet."