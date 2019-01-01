Jennifer Lopez had to give up homeschooling kids

Jennifer Lopez had to overhaul education plans for her two children last year (18) after her daughter Emme asked to attend a "regular school".

The singer/actress had been able to balance her global career commitments with her parenting duties by having her 11-year-old twins homeschooled, but that all changed when her little girl expressed a desire to mingle with other kids in class, and the Jenny From the Block hitmaker worried how they would be able to adjust to a whole new schedule.

"My kids were homeschooled for years and years and years, and then like a year ago, my daughter was like, 'I wanna go to regular school,'" Jennifer recalled. "I was like, 'Oh my God, how am I gonna do this?'"

She and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, agreed to enroll Emme and her brother Max in an educational institution in Miami, Florida, where the musicians both live, so they could each take part in the school run where possible.

"Right now, I'm in this... transition, you have to grow with them, so I put them in school down in Miami, close to Marc so if I can't be there, (he) can be there," she explained.

"It is a juggling act, just like any... single mum...," J.Lo added. "You just do the best you can, and I just want them to always feel the love and like I'm right there, all the time, and they understand my job at this point... We're very close, the three of us."

Jennifer now has an extra pair of hands to lend a hand with Max and Emme after becoming engaged to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in March (19).