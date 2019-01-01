Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band up for top CMT Music Awards

Country stars Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and the Zac Brown Band have each landed a trio of nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
Morris' hit Girl and the Zac Brown Band's Someone I Used to Know will go head-to-head for the Video of the Year prize, alongside the likes of Carrie Underwood (Cry Pretty), Dan + Shay (Speechless), Kacey Musgraves (Rainbow), and Keith Urban and Julia Michaels (Coming Home).
The top category features 14 contenders, but only the five with the most fan votes will make the final shortlist, which will be unveiled on the morning of the 5 June (19) ceremony.
Girl will also compete for Female Video of the Year, again pitting Morris against Underwood for Love Wins, and Musgraves for Space Cowboy, while Lambert's Keeper of the Flame, Brandi Carlile's The Joke, Miss Me More by Kelsea Ballerini, and Closer to You from Carly Pearce round out the competition.
Lambert scores a mention in the Male Video of the Year group thanks to her Jason Aldean collaboration Drowns the Whiskey, which will face off with promos including Luke Bryan's Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset, Life Changes by Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church's Desperate Man.
Drowns the Whiskey is also featured in the running for Collaborative Video of the Year.
Meanwhile, the Zac Brown Band's other two nominations are for Group Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year, after hitting the stage with pop star Shawn Mendes for a rendition of the band's 2011 song, Keep Me in Mind, which they played for an episode of music show CMT Crossroads.
Underwood's two new nominations give her the opportunity to extend her lead as the artist with the most CMT Music Awards in history - she currently has 18.
Singer Carly Pearce, whose tune Closer to You earned her a nod for Female Video of the Year, helped to announce the main categories on U.S. breakfast show Today on Tuesday (07May19).
Double nominees Little Big Town will return for the second consecutive year to host the prizegiving in Nashville, Tennessee next month.
The nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards are:
Video of the Year:
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Drunk Girl, Chris Janson
Break Up in the End, Cole Swindell
Speechless, Dan + Shay
Burning Man, Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Simple, Florida Georgia Line
Rainbow, Kacey Musgraves
Good as You, Kane Brown
Coming Home, Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels
Miss Me More, Kelsea Ballerini
She Got the Best of Me, Luke Combs
Girl, Maren Morris
Someone I Used to Know, Zac Brown Band
Female Video of the Year:
The Joke, Brandi Carlile
Love Wins, Carrie Underwood
Space Cowboy, Kacey Musgraves
Miss Me More, Kelsea Ballerini
Girl, Maren Morris
Keeper of the Flame, Miranda Lambert
Closer to You, Carly Pearce
Male Video of the Year:
Break Up in the End, Cole Swindell
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert
Lose It, Kane Brown
Get Along, Kenny Chesney
Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset, Luke Bryan
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
Duo Video of the Year:
I Don't Remember Me (Before You), Brothers Osborne
Speechless, Dan + Shay
Simple, Florida Georgia Line
Feels Like a Party, LoCash
Friends Don't, Maddie & Tae
Babe, Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
Group Video of the Year:
Love Ain't, Eli Young Band
Born to Love You, Lanco
Summer Fever, Little Big Town
Burn Out, Midland
Hotel Key, Old Dominion
Someone I Used to Know, Zac Brown Band
Breakthrough Video of the Year:
Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Best Shot, Jimmie Allen
Take It From Me, Jordan Davis
Drunk Me, Mitchell Tenpenny
Whiskey Glasses, Morgan Wallen
Buy My Own Drinks, Runaway June
Somebody's Daughter, Tenille Townes
Collaborative Video of the Year:
What Happens in a Small Town, Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
Straight to Hell, Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley
Burning Man, Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert
Coming Home, Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels
Babe, Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
CMT Performance of the Year:
Motownphilly (from CMT Crossroads), Boyz II Men and Brett Young
Beautiful Crazy (from CMT Crossroads), Luke Combs and Leon Bridges
(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year), Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile
Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads), Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor
I Can't Make You Love Me and Help Me Make It Through the Night (from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year), Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Gladys Knight
Keep Me in Mind (From CMT Crossroads), Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes