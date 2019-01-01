NEWS Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band up for top CMT Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Country stars Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and the Zac Brown Band have each landed a trio of nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards.



Morris' hit Girl and the Zac Brown Band's Someone I Used to Know will go head-to-head for the Video of the Year prize, alongside the likes of Carrie Underwood (Cry Pretty), Dan + Shay (Speechless), Kacey Musgraves (Rainbow), and Keith Urban and Julia Michaels (Coming Home).



The top category features 14 contenders, but only the five with the most fan votes will make the final shortlist, which will be unveiled on the morning of the 5 June (19) ceremony.



Girl will also compete for Female Video of the Year, again pitting Morris against Underwood for Love Wins, and Musgraves for Space Cowboy, while Lambert's Keeper of the Flame, Brandi Carlile's The Joke, Miss Me More by Kelsea Ballerini, and Closer to You from Carly Pearce round out the competition.



Lambert scores a mention in the Male Video of the Year group thanks to her Jason Aldean collaboration Drowns the Whiskey, which will face off with promos including Luke Bryan's Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset, Life Changes by Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church's Desperate Man.



Drowns the Whiskey is also featured in the running for Collaborative Video of the Year.



Meanwhile, the Zac Brown Band's other two nominations are for Group Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year, after hitting the stage with pop star Shawn Mendes for a rendition of the band's 2011 song, Keep Me in Mind, which they played for an episode of music show CMT Crossroads.



Underwood's two new nominations give her the opportunity to extend her lead as the artist with the most CMT Music Awards in history - she currently has 18.



Singer Carly Pearce, whose tune Closer to You earned her a nod for Female Video of the Year, helped to announce the main categories on U.S. breakfast show Today on Tuesday (07May19).



Double nominees Little Big Town will return for the second consecutive year to host the prizegiving in Nashville, Tennessee next month.



The nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards are:



Video of the Year:

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Drunk Girl, Chris Janson

Break Up in the End, Cole Swindell

Speechless, Dan + Shay

Burning Man, Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Simple, Florida Georgia Line

Rainbow, Kacey Musgraves

Good as You, Kane Brown

Coming Home, Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels

Miss Me More, Kelsea Ballerini

She Got the Best of Me, Luke Combs

Girl, Maren Morris

Someone I Used to Know, Zac Brown Band



Female Video of the Year:

The Joke, Brandi Carlile

Love Wins, Carrie Underwood

Space Cowboy, Kacey Musgraves

Miss Me More, Kelsea Ballerini

Girl, Maren Morris

Keeper of the Flame, Miranda Lambert

Closer to You, Carly Pearce



Male Video of the Year:

Break Up in the End, Cole Swindell

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert

Lose It, Kane Brown

Get Along, Kenny Chesney

Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset, Luke Bryan

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett



Duo Video of the Year:

I Don't Remember Me (Before You), Brothers Osborne

Speechless, Dan + Shay

Simple, Florida Georgia Line

Feels Like a Party, LoCash

Friends Don't, Maddie & Tae

Babe, Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift



Group Video of the Year:

Love Ain't, Eli Young Band

Born to Love You, Lanco

Summer Fever, Little Big Town

Burn Out, Midland

Hotel Key, Old Dominion

Someone I Used to Know, Zac Brown Band



Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

Best Shot, Jimmie Allen

Take It From Me, Jordan Davis

Drunk Me, Mitchell Tenpenny

Whiskey Glasses, Morgan Wallen

Buy My Own Drinks, Runaway June

Somebody's Daughter, Tenille Townes



Collaborative Video of the Year:

What Happens in a Small Town, Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

Straight to Hell, Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley

Burning Man, Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert

Coming Home, Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels

Babe, Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift



CMT Performance of the Year:

Motownphilly (from CMT Crossroads), Boyz II Men and Brett Young

Beautiful Crazy (from CMT Crossroads), Luke Combs and Leon Bridges

(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year), Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile

Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads), Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor

I Can't Make You Love Me and Help Me Make It Through the Night (from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year), Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Gladys Knight

Keep Me in Mind (From CMT Crossroads), Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes