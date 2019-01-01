NEWS Kelly Clarkson wants son to date John Legend's daughter Newsdesk Share with :







Kelly Clarkson is trying to set her young son up with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter because she is convinced they would have "the most beautiful babies".



The Because of You singer has become good pals with John while working as coaches on the current season of U.S. reality show The Voice, and she is desperate to play matchmaker for their three year olds, Remington and little Luna, so they can grow up and fall in love.



"My little boy, I told Chrissy, I want to marry Luna," Kelly told U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight. "They would make the most beautiful babies. Their skin tones, their eye colour, I'm like, 'What would that baby look like?'"



"They (John and Chrissy) probably think I'm weird," she smiled. "Definitely they probably think I'm weird!"



Kelly, who also shares four-year-old daughter River with her husband Brandon Blackstock, believes setting the two kids up to become close isn't such a bad idea because they have similar upbringings as children of parents in the public eye.



"I think it's fun to have other kids that kinda grow up in an environment (like ours around)... It's not normal," she explained.



"You know, it's not like an everyday scenario, like how we all grew up. So I like that they at least get people to hang out with every once in a while... with the same kinda vibe to where they don't feel weird."



The mother-of-two likely also has another reason behind her push to have Remington date Luna, after recently confessing she is obsessed with model and cookbook author Chrissy, and cannot wait to take John up on an invitation to dine at their home.



"They have invited me," Kelly told Access Live last month (Apr19), "so now I just need a night - or an afternoon.



"John was like, 'Come on over', and I was like, 'Don't say that!' I'm gonna be like that Stove Top (stuffing) kid in the commercial when we were younger, just showing up and it happens to be dinner time.



"Her (Chrissy's) Twitter account... I gain 10 pounds watching it... Oh my God, can you imagine being married to someone who can cook like that?"