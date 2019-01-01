Billie Eilish used to be "terrified" of Eminem when she was younger.

The Bury a Friend hitmaker topped charts worldwide with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? last month (Apr19), and during an interview with Noisey, she reflected on the artists that have inspired her work the most.

During a series of multiple choice questions, the star was asked to select her favourite rap artist out of the Stan hitmaker, Drake and Childish Gambino.

"I was scared of Eminem my whole life. Terrified," the 17-year-old responded. "That dude freaked the f**k out of me. Oh my God."

While Billie gushed that she would choose Childish Gambino "one billion per cent" and quipped that the hip-hop star "created her", the Wish You Were Gay songstress also confessed that she struggles to appreciate certain musical eras because she was "born too late".

When asked to choose between The Beatles or Elvis Presley, the pop sensation confessed that wasn't particularly aware of the latter's output.

"I've actually never really heard Elvis," she admitted. "Honestly, I was just born too late for that."

Billie is set to play Glastonbury Festival next month, and her set has recently been moved from the John Peel Stage to The Other Stage as organisers felt that the star had become "much too big" for the original location.