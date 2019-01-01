Cher delights star-studded audience with surprise performance at Met Gala

Cher got the party started at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday (06May19) by delivering a surprise performance for the A-list guests.

After the biggest names in showbiz headed into New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the intimate bash, the music legend helped continue this year's, Camp: Notes on Fashion, with a typically larger-than-life surprise performance.

Lady Gaga, who co-chaired the event, commanded the audience's attention ahead of the unexpected set, telling those at the dinner to, "Sit down and shut up! We have incredible performances tonight, and I ask you kindly to pay attention. Are you quiet? Are you focused? Are you ready?!"

After the crowd cheered, dancers from Ryan Murphy's show Pose kicked off the show on the ancient Egyptian-themed stage, before Cher arrived wearing a black leather jacket, silk camisole, faded jeans, and giant platinum blonde wig and launched into her set with a cover of ABBA's Waterloo. She then sang Strong Enough and Believe before changing into a sheer sequined bodysuit and a curly blue wig and performing I Found Someone and If I Could Turn Back Time.

According to E! News, at the end of her performance, the 72-year-old told the crowd, "I wasn't going to say anything tonight, but then I saw the First Monday in May documentary and it reminded me of when I was a little kid, and it made me kind of excited and depressed, and drama queen-ish. That's who I am. But I was really poor, and dyslexic... but I had this love of colour and painting and patterns and everything, fabric.

"I wanted to be something, and I wanted to be more than just a singer and when I met (late husband) Sonny he'd do anything I'd want him to do, so I just lived out my dream with him, and we just kept going. I just want you to know how proud I am to be here and be a part of this."

Cher's set was documented on Instagram by guests including Gwen Stefani, Bella Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld, with videos showing Harry Styles and Katy Perry particularly enjoying her performance.

After her set concluded, co-chair Serena Williams introduced RuPaul as the night's DJ. Mark Ronson and Harry Styles carried out DJ duties at the Gucci after-party.