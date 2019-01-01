NEWS Kelly Clarkson feeling 'horrible' after emergency appendix surgery Newsdesk Share with :







Kelly Clarkson is feeling "horrible" as she continues to recover following emergency appendix surgery.



The Since U Been Gone hitmaker took to Twitter on Sunday (05May19) to share the update with fans, after being rushed to hospital to have her appendix removed following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday (01May19).



Despite insisting that she was "feeling awesome" in a post made shortly after the surgery took place, the American Idol winner, who hosted the awards, has since confessed that recovery isn't as simple as she'd hoped.



"Quick recap... recovering after surgery super duper sucks," Kelly began her post. "Turns out I don't 'rest' well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I'd just rather feel the pain instead."





The 37 year old went on to highlight the extent of her pain, and quipped that her scars "feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near", referencing the pain that Harry Potter feels whenever the dark wizard is nearby in the hit franchise.



The singer had been suffering with appendicitis for days before the awards last week, but was determined not to let her health woes ruin her big night at Las Vegas' MGM Garden Arena, where she hosted the three-hour ceremony and performed twice.



Following the surgery, the mother-of-two confessed the extent of her pain on social media, and thanked staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for their care.



"I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain" she tweeted. "BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix (crying with laughter emoji) #TheShowMustGoOn."