Singer Michelle Williams reunites with ex-fiance

Singer Michelle Williams has reportedly reconciled with her former fiance Chad Johnson, five months after calling off their engagement.

The Destiny's Child star was spotted with Johnson on Saturday (04May19) as they attended the Kentucky Derby horseracing event in Louisville, Kentucky together, sparking speculation of a romantic reunion.

A photo posted on a pal's social media page revealed they even matched their outfits, with Michelle sporting a white halter-neck gown with a flower print and a dusty pink hat, while the pastor donned a pink suit in the same hue.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the couple also attended the annual Trifecta Gala on Derby Eve, joining fellow celebrity guests like Vivica A. Fox, Chris Tucker, and Steve Harvey.

Michelle and her man have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, but a source tells Page Six their romance is back on.

"They are trying to work on things," the insider shared. "They definitely came (to the Kentucky Derby) together."

Michelle and Chad originally met at a Christian conference he was running in Arizona, and they became engaged in March, 2018, after a year of dating.

They even documented their journey to marriage on U.S. reality show Chad Loves Michelle, but the Independent Women hitmaker announced they had parted ways in December, in a message shared on her Instagram Story timeline.

"I still remain fearless," Michelle wrote. "I guess I still remain single. Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry."

Their break-up even featured on Chad Loves Michelle, and the 38 year old later confessed her regrets about signing up for the show.

"I will admit, I truly made the mistake of opening up and showing the world parts of me that have been private for 20 years," she told fans online. "At the same time I know there are people that have been inspired by what I've shared BUT maaaan (sic) it sure takes a lot to sift through (the) horrible things people say."