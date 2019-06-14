NEWS Madonna felt 'drained' after GLAAD Media Awards acceptance speech Newsdesk Share with :







Madonna felt drained after giving an emotional speech at the 30th GLAAD Media Awards in New York City Saturday (04May19).



The music icon was the latest recipient of the coveted Advocate for Change Award at the ceremony, and confessed to reporters from Extra TV after the event that reflecting on her longtime work in support of the LGBT+ rights had left her feeling exhausted.



“(I feel) kind of drained,” the 60-year-old admitted. "You know when you have a good cry you feel good but also drained as well?"



During the star's acceptance speech, the Like a Prayer hitmaker touched on her support for the LGBT+ community, her personal experiences of losing friends to HIV, and her charity project Raising Malawi, which aims to put an end to the extreme poverty and hardship endured by the country's one million orphans.



Reflecting on the significance of her enduring work, the Material Girl songstress added: "I told a lot of stories that were meaningful and personal to me, shared a lot of memories, felt nostalgic... A lot of talking about my children, talking about Malawi, so many things bisecting in my speech that are important to me."



The Ray of Light star recently announced the release of her 14th studio album Madame X, which is slated for release on 14 June 2019, and it has been reported that she'll perform a residency deal at the world famous London Palladium later this year in support of the record.



An insider told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that Madonna is gearing up to perform a number of shows at the 2,000-seat venue, which will be the songstress' most intimate shows in decades.



Madonna is expected to announce the gigs on Monday.