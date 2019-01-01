Iggy Azalea hits back amid accusations she wasn't 'invested' in X Factor Australia

Iggy Azalea has insisted there's "no cure" for her personality after being slammed by her former The X Factor Australia co-judge Guy Sebastian.

The Battle Scars hitmaker, 37, admitted during an interview for Australia's Stellar magazine that he struggled to work with Iggy during her stint on the show in 2016, accusing her of not being "invested" enough.

Shortly after the article was published over the weekend (04-05May19), the rapper took to Twitter to slam critics for judging her actions, adding that she doesn't care what anyone else thinks of her.

"I don’t actually give a f**k about other people’s opinions; I just can’t turn down the chance to tell someone they’re a dumb b**ch," the 28-year-old wrote. "It's in my blood & there is no cure!"

During the chat, Sebastian, who is set to join The Voice Australia as a coach later this year, took aim at the Fancy chart-topper as he detailed their difficult working relationship on the talent show three years ago.

"Iggy wouldn't rock up," he stated. "And when she did, she'd just roll her eyes. I hated it. I really struggled that year... You had the guest judges who weren’t invested – and audiences aren’t stupid, they can see that."

Iggy joined the hit talent show as a replacement for long-serving judge Dannii Minogue, sister of pop star Kylie Minogue, who had occupied a seat on the show's judging panel since 2013. Following a year of disappointing ratings, the show was swiftly axed after the Kream star served just one year on the line-up.