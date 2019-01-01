Kylie Minogue: 'Cancer battle ruined my chances of motherhood'

Kylie Minogue believes being diagnosed with breast cancer prevented her from becoming a mother.

The 50-year-old Australian pop superstar was 36 when she began treatment for the disease back in 2005, and confessed that while motherhood wasn’t on her mind at the time, her health battle "changed everything".

In the U.K., younger breast cancer patients have the menopause medically induced during treatment to suppress oestrogen levels.

“I was 36 when I had my diagnosis. Realistically, you’re getting to the late side of things. And, while that wasn’t on my agenda at the time, (cancer) changed everything," Minogue explained to the Sunday Times' Style magazine. "I don’t want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like."

And while there are still options available for the Spinning Around hitmaker, including adoption and surrogacy, she candidly revealed that she has learned to be "at ease" with a life without children.

"I can’t say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can. You’ve got to accept where you are and get on with it," she added.

Minogue is now dating 45-year-old GQ magazine’s creative director Paul Solomons, and admits she's finally found a relationship that feels right.

“People say, ‘Your face changes when you talk about him,’ and it does. Happiness. He’s an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He’s got a real-life actual job! It’s lovely," she gushed.

The petite popstar went on to admit she regrets fooling herself in the past, and staying in toxic relationships.

"I regret lying to myself," she explained. "Like, 'This is OK', and doing the merry dance. When that honest bit inside of you knows, but you're busy covering it up? I regret doing that. It's not fair on yourself... But I don't see myself doing it again."

Minogue previously dated French actor Olivier Martinez and British actor Joshua Sasse, to whom she was engaged until their split in 2017.