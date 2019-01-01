NEWS Ellie Goulding reveals she wants Diplo to DJ her wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Speaking to Free Radio presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford at backstage at Free Radio Hits Live at Arena Birmingham, Brit Award winner and ‘Sixteen’ singer Ellie Goulding reveals she wants Diplo to DJ her wedding after her appearance with him at Coachella, on making her Game Of Thrones song ‘Hollow Crown’ her own and her first Reading Festival.



Ellie on the suggestion of Diplo DJing her wedding:-

“Do you know what, he owes me one. So? I might actually make him do that. Good suggestion!”



Ellie on ‘Hollow Crown’ from the Game of Thrones album:-

I was sent the song six months ago or so and they were trying to put this soundtrack together and I made it my own. They said a few rappers were doing it and I was like, okay, it’s gonna be Post Malone and Drake and then just me. So, I just gave it my best shot and sent it to them and they were obsessed with it. So, luckily I got to stay on it.



Ellie on her favourite memory of being sixteen:-

“Favourite memory? When I finished my exams and they were all done and I got to Reading Festival in 2003. It was a celebration of finishing them because they were so stressful. Lots of drinking in fields and camping.”