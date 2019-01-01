Kelly Clarkson won over by UglyDolls message

Kelly Clarkson was so moved by the message of her new animated movie UglyDolls, she signed on as the lead star even though she isn't a big fan of acting.

The Because of You hitmaker has only made a handful of acting appearances onscreen since shooting to fame as the first American Idol winner back in 2002, but she agreed to voice Moxy in UglyDolls because she really related to the feisty main character.

"My husband and I were laughing like, 'Huh... (the character is) super determined, stubborn, can't be swayed from what she knows her truth is...,'" the singer recalled.

"I was like, 'Oh, so basically it's just like a doll form of me.' OK."

The central theme of the film, which is based on the popular toys of the same name, is self-love and acceptance of people of all shapes and sizes, and it's that message which ultimately inspired Kelly to join the cast, because acting isn't a passion of hers.

However, working behind the scenes on animated projects is a little different, and films like UglyDolls, which boast a major song element, remind her more of her days in musical theatre.

"I don't have like, some big dream of like winning an Oscar," she told The Associated Press.

Kelly contributes a number of tunes to the UglyDolls soundtrack, including Broken & Beautiful, a tune she instantly agreed to record.

"I didn't even hear the song and I said yes because Pink wrote it," she recently explained in a video chat posted on the Instagram page of her fellow The Voice coach John Legend.

Kelly even recruited her four-year-old daughter, River Rose, to appear in the accompanying music video, and she and her brother Remington are already big fans of mum's animated film.

"The fact that a three and four-year-old sat in a chair and watched the entire thing is an amazing feat in itself," she smiled.

UglyDolls also features the voices of Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX, among many others, and opens in theatres this week (03May19).