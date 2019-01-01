Usher's $20 million herpes lawsuit dismissed

R&B superstar Usher can put one court battle behind him after settling a $20 million (£15.2 million) lawsuit over allegations about his sexual health.

Laura Helm first launched legal action against the Yeah! hitmaker two years ago, after claiming she contracted herpes from him during two unprotected sex sessions in July, 2017.

The singer denied the accusations, and Helm ended up requesting to have her suit dismissed for technical reasons, before refiling the case in Georgia again last year (18), demanding punitive damages for counts of negligence, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraud.

Usher continued to fight the allegations, but now the two parties have "reached an amicable resolution," and Helm has moved to seek the dismissal of her second suit with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile the case at a later date, reports TMZ.

Details about the settlement have not been revealed.

It's one less lawsuit the musician has to worry about - he is also challenging similar accusations from three other people as part of a case filed by Quantasia Sharpton, who argued the father-of-two had put her at risk by failing to inform her he allegedly had a sexually transmitted disease before they hooked up at a Days Inn hotel following a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2014.

She did not contract herpes, but joined forces with a man and another woman, only listed as John Doe and Jane Doe, to sue for unspecified damages over their purported sexual encounters with Usher, who has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

The singer, 40, separated from his second wife, Grace Miguel, last year, and filed for divorce to officially end the three-year marriage in December.