Cardi B insists she 'meant no harm' with explicit backstage video

Cardi B has insisted she meant no harm with the explicit video that she shared online following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night (01May19).

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker posed naked in the expletive-filled clip, which she shared on Twitter in response to unflattering images that circulated after her husband Offset, 27, lifted her leg on the red carpet earlier that evening.

The following day, however, Cardi took to Instagram to apologise for the footage and emphasied that she meant it to be in no way malicious.

"Thank you soo much everybody for the support," the 26-year-old wrote in a caption of herself posing with the six gongs she collected at the ceremony. "I know I'm one crazy b**ch and I express my self too much (sic)."

The Please Me rapper went on to thank fans for their support and joked that the outburst probably came as no surprise because her behaviour is so erratic.

"I be having ya like "here this b**ch go again" but hey! stick with me, I mean no harm," she commented. "Naaa but seriously thank ya for riding and supporting me. Ya keep me motivated to keep on pushing (sic)!"

Cardi enjoyed a successful night at the awards, picking up the prize for Top Hot 100 song for her Maroon 5 collaboration Girls Like You, along with a further five accolades.

She also topped many best-dressed lists thanks to her yellow Moschino top and skirt combination, with the skimpy ensemble showing off her impressive post-baby body and cleavage. The rapper previously admitted that she had her breasts augmented following the birth of her daughter Kulture last July.