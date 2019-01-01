NEWS Stormzy debuts at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Vossi Bop Newsdesk Share with :







Stormzy’s Vossi Bop has gone straight in at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with massive streaming figures.



Clocking up 12.7 million listens, Stormzy claims the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper – smashing the previous figure set by Drake’s In My Feelings by over two million – and the fifth biggest streaming week of all time.



The Glastonbury headliner also claims the second biggest first-week combined sales of 2019 so far with 94,500 – second only to Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings which opened with 126,000 combined sales in January.



Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Stormzy said, “Words don’t really do it justice. I’m genuinely, for once in my life, speechless! My supporters have had my back like crazy – this is all you guys, thank you so much”



Previous chart topper Old Town Road by Lil Nas X drops to Number 2 this week, ahead of Taylor Swift’s Me! ft. Brendon Urie which debuts at Number 3, becoming Taylor’s ninth Top 5 hit.



Meanwhile, Dave’s Location ft. Burna Boy (10) returns to the Top 10; Jax Jones, Martin Solveig and Madison Beer rise further with All Day And Night (12), and Pink moves up two with Walk Me Home (16).



Wildlife charity RSPB claim the week’s highest sales after shifting 23,500 CD singles and downloads of their birdsong track Let Nature Sing, which debuts at Number 18.



Rapper Digga D climbs seven with No Diet (20); Lil Dicky is up three with his star-studded track Earth (21); and Rita Ora and Kygo’s Detective Pikachu single Carry On (30) rises nine places.



Finally Don’t Worry Bout Me by Zara Larsson enters the Top 40 for the first time, up thirteen to 34, and Ellie Goulding’s Sixteen climbs seven to Number 36.