Sophie Turner to take new husband Joe Jonas' surname

Sophie Turner will take husband Joe Jonas' surname now she's a married woman, according to the couple's marriage certificate.

The couple shocked fans by exchanging vows at the fabled Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (01May19) following the Billboard Music Awards.

Following the nuptials, the pair's marriage certificate was released, with the official paperwork stating that Sophie "wishes to use the name Sophie Belinda Jonas after marriage".

Sophie has yet to change her name on her social media accounts, but reports have suggested the Vegas wedding was just to make the marriage official, and the couple is planning another, more extravagant ceremony in France later this year.

After their Vegas wedding, Joe was quick to praise his new wife on social media, sharing two pictures of her in the ensemble she wore to the Billboard Music Awards alongside the caption: "Hot DAMNNNNNN" with several fire emojis.

The pair were pictured arriving back in Los Angeles on Thursday, with Sophie sporting a "Just Married" sash over her white hoodie top. It's believed they are now enjoying a low-key honeymoon at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

There are six bungalows in the complex, which also boasts luxury flower gardens and outdoor terraces, and has a strict policy that prevents its members from using phones, taking pictures, posting on social media or talking about other guests.

A source told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six of the newlyweds' honeymoon plans: "Joe and Sophie chose to start their honeymoon in a romantic place where they can enjoy complete privacy. They can order whatever they like to their bungalow, and not have to worry at all about being seen or photographed."

The outlet added that the honeymoon won't be entirely private, however, as Joe's brother Nick was apparently seen checking in - with his wife Priyanka Chopra expected to join him soon.