Billie Eilish pleads with fans to look after themselves after medical emergency halts show

Billie Eilish has pleaded with her fans to look after themselves after a medical emergency involving an audience member temporarily halted her Melbourne show on Thursday night (02Apr19).

The 17-year-old singer was performing an intimate concert to just 500 fans at St Kilda's Prince Bandroom in Australia, and was just three songs in when a young girl in the crowd fell seriously ill.

Billie stopped the concert as the fan was tended to by medics, and returned to the stage once the girl was able to walk out of the venue.

She then told the audience: "That's so f**ked up, I'm really sorry about all of that. She's OK. You guys mean the whole world to me. Please drink water, please eat, please take care of yourselves."

Billie is currently on tour in Australia, with many fans beside themselves with excitement to see the young star in person.

In fact, some of her followers have been getting somewhat over excited - earlier this week, the teenager took to her Instagram Stories after a fan groped her at a meet and greet.

"Please don't grap (sic) my boobs. (I) keep playing this s**t cool but it is very much not," she wrote. "I think what happened last night was just an accident so I acted like I didn't notice cuz I didn't wanna make her feel bad if she didn't mean to do it. But if that s**t was (for real) I'm gone (sic)."

In a follow-up post, Billie then told her fans that she's since been in touch with the girl in question, and confirmed the grope had been an accident.

"Please don't harass the girl. It was just an accident and not that big a deal. She was very very sweet," she added. "I was just saying in general about certain things that I don't feel comfortable with. It's not a big deal."