Jennifer Hudson's custody trial back on

Jennifer Hudson's custody trial with her ex-fiance David Otunga is back on after failing to strike a private settlement.

The former couple has been locked in a bitter court fight over the care of its nine-year-old son, David, Jr., since calling off its engagement and splitting in November, 2017.

Hudson and wrestler Otunga had previously been due to face off at trial in March (19), but lawyers for the two parties agreed to hold off on the court date as they attempted to work out a deal between themselves.

However, negotiations have since failed, and now the judge overseeing the dispute has set a start date of 5 August (19), with the trial allowed to continue for up to eight days, if required.

According to legal papers obtained by The Blast, both the Dreamgirls star and her ex will testify in court to argue their case.

The news emerges two weeks after Otunga was granted his motion to have the singer/actress deposed, believing that could help him win a better deal over their son.

The judge also wants to hear about Otunga's struggles to find a job, after Hudson objected to his recent request that she cover his housing expenses. She made it clear that because they were never actually married, she shouldn't be forced to support aspects of his lifestyle.

Hudson and Otunga had been together for a decade before parting ways, but the split quickly turned nasty as the Oscar winner filed for an emergency order of protection against her ex, accusing him of pushing her while she was holding their son.

Otunga firmly denied the allegations, but court officials granted the temporary request, which Hudson would later drop altogether.

The court clash has heated up in recent months as Hudson claimed she feared Otunga would kidnap their son, while he accused her of defamation.