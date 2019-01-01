Taylor Swift smashes 100 million Vevo video views

The promo for Taylor Swift's new single ME! has become the fastest video to crack the 100 million views milestone on Vevo.

The pop superstar debuted her comeback track, which features Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie, on Friday (26Apr19), and dropped the accompanying video at the same time.

Fans rushed to check out the colourful visuals online, helping Swift set the new record in just 79 hours, eclipsing the previous fastest time frame of four days, set by Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next promo in December (18).

It's great news for Taylor, as Vevo bosses recently confirmed ME! had also racked up the most views in its first 24 hours online, with just over 65 million plays, again replacing the 59 million views Thank U, Next had garnered to top the list upon its release last year.

Heaping praise on the Shake It Off hitmaker, JP Evangelista, Vevo Senior Vice President of Content, Programing & Marketing says, "Taylor has consistently demonstrated the ability to break records on Vevo. She continues to expand upon a deep history of incredibly striking audio-visual work.

"Likewise, director Dave Meyers continues a storied career as one of the premier music video directors in our industry. On behalf of the Vevo family, we congratulate Taylor Swift & Republic Records on yet another historic accomplishment."

The latest Vevo record was announced on Thursday (02May19), hours after Taylor wowed the crowd at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas by opening the show with the live debut of ME!, alongside Urie.