NEWS Offset facing arrest warrant in Georgia







A felony arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for rapper Offset after allegedly smacking a phone out of a fan's hand.



The Migos star, real name Kiari Cephus, recently hit headlines after he was spotted shopping for strollers at a Target department store in Atlanta, Georgia and was approached by Junior Gibbons, who took out his iPhone to document the encounter.



In the video footage, captured on 23 April (19), the 18 year old can be heard saying, "What up, Offset?," as Cardi B's husband approaches the camera.



The film cuts off as Offset makes a swing for the device, but Gibbons claims the MC yelled, "Get that f**king phone out of my face!" and slapped it to the ground, before walking off.



The incident is said to have cracked Gibbons' screen, and he subsequently filed a police report over the matter.



Authorities launched an investigation into the encounter, and they believe the rapper's actions were intentional. They have decided the alleged crime constitutes a felony due to the cost of the $800 (£615) iPhone, and have obtained a warrant for Offset's arrest, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.



Offset, who lives near Atlanta with Cardi and their baby daughter Kulture, has yet to comment on the allegations.



It's the latest legal woe for the father-of-four - last week (ends26Apr19), he was also slapped with a felony gun possession count linked to his arrest in Georgia last summer (18), when he was booked as part of a traffic stop.



At the time, he was charged with making an improper lane change, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, but the latter was later dropped and instead replaced with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.



Offset pleaded not guilty to the original counts in March (19) and is due back in court later this month (May19).