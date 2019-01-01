NEWS Emilia Clarke 'messed up' first meeting with Beyonce Newsdesk Share with :







Emilia Clarke "messed up" her first meeting with her idol Beyonce because she was so nervous.



The Game of Thrones actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (01May19), and during the chat, confessed that she was totally overcome with emotion when the Run the World hitmaker approached her at a recent event.



Joking that the music icon is the "closest thing we have to (her Game of Thrones character) Khaleesi," Emilia insisted that she was unprepared for the moment.



"She voluntarily came up to me, open-faced," she shared. "I just messed it up. She was clearly a fan and I ruined it."

Giving little away about the incident, Emilia did admit that when she tried to speak to the superstar a "noise came out of her mouth," and joked that the 37-year-old is probably no longer a fan.



"I love her. I absolutely love her," the 32-year-old gushed. "It breaks my heart how much I messed it up."



Emilia did insist, however, that she "could do another shot" at meeting the Crazy in Love singer and expressed hope that this time would be better.



The actress is a renowned fan of Beyonce, and last year attended the London stop of her On the Run II joint tour with husband JAY-Z.



Sharing a snap of herself and a life-size cut-out of the Halo star on Instagram, the actress gushed over the couple's concert.



"....FYI ITS ALL ABOUT BEY. Bare (sic) witness to the end of the best night of my life," she wrote in the caption.