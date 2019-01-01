NEWS Perrie Edwards: 'Panic attacks left me scared to be alone' Newsdesk Share with :







Perrie Edwards has opened up about her crippling anxiety and admitted that, when she was at her worst, she was scared to be left alone.



The Little Mix star made the comments during a candid chat with Glamour magazine, and revealed that she feared she was having a heart attack when she was struck by extreme anxiety.



"Weirdly, when I first started experiencing the panic attacks, I developed a fear of being on my own," the Black Magic hitmaker continued. "At first, I was like 'don’t leave me on my own, I will literally die'."



The singer confessed that she was also concerned that her struggles would interfere with her work commitments, and render her unable to perform, tour, do interviews and meet fans due to the severity of her condition.



"If I didn’t have the other three girls to think about and the tour to prepare for and all the fans that want to see the show to be the best it can be, I don’t think I would have come back to work," the 25-year-old sighed.



The English popstar went on to say that things have got better since she learned to manage the condition. But she also highlighted that it's difficult for people to understand the issue because it's not visible.



"It’s like battling with yourself – my mum got me dolls to paint and I would sit there shaking when she left the house for two minutes," Perrie shared. "It’s a lot better than it was, I kept thinking, 'If I’m on my own and I have a panic attack, what do I do?'"