Taylor Swift releases live rehearsal audio from Billboard Music Award preparations

Taylor Swift gave fans a treat following her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night (01May19), by releasing the live rehearsal audio from before the big show.

The pop superstar and Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie opened the ceremony with the live debut of their new track ME! and Taylor had so much fun working with the rocker, she decided to give fans the chance to check out their preparations.

"THIS WAS THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF FUN POSSIBLE," she wrote on Twitter. "And for the first time ever I’m releasing the live rehearsal audio from this performance on vinyl and CD from @BBMAs on my site. Thank you to every performer up there with us tonight!!!"

The Love Story singer kicked off the performance by stepping out with a full marching band, all dressed in pastel pink.

Swift herself opted for a shimmering multi-coloured mini-dress and silver and baby blue ankle boots.

The colourful Mary Poppins-themed set ended with Taylor and Brendon swinging through the audience under a huge umbrella as suspended dancers twirling in the air surrounded them.

Stylish Swift wore a lavender Raisa & Vanessa long-sleeve mini-dress on the red carpet minutes before her big performance.

And it was a double celebration for Brendon, as Panic! At The Disco took home the Top Rock Song gong for track High Hopes.