Drake's dozen dominates 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Drake added another nine gongs to his Billboard Music Awards ceremony haul on Wednedsay (01May19) to clean up with 12.

The rapper picked up the night's biggest awards for Top Artist and Top Male Artist during the actual awards show and also dominated the Billboard chart categories, while also landing the Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist honours.

Cardi B, who was a double winner during the ceremony, picked up another four awards, thanks largely to her Maroon 5 Girls Like You collaboration, which claimed a total of four gongs, including Top Hot 100 Song.

There were overall triple wins for Ella Mai, who dominated the R&B categories, country star Luke Combs, Ozuna, and Christian artist Lauren Daigle, while Beyonce and JAY-Z, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Panic! At the Disco, and BTS were all double winners.

The full list of Billboard Music Awards winners is:

TOP ARTIST

Drake

TOP HOT 100 SONG

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You

TOP COUNTRY SONG

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line - Meant to Be

TOP ROCK SONG

Panic! at the Disco - High Hopes

TOP RAP SONG

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake

TOP DUO/GROUP

BTS

TOP NEW ARTIST

Juice WRLD

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Drake - Scorpion

TOP ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

TOP R&B ARTIST

Ella Mai

BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Ariana Grande

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST

Drake

TOP 100 ARTIST

Drake

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST

Drake

TOP SONG SALES ARTIST

Drake

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST

Drake

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

TOP TOURING ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

TOP R&B MALE ARTIST

The Weeknd

TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST

Ella Mai

TOP R&B TOUR

Beyonce & JAY-Z

TOP RAP ARTIST

Drake

TOP RAP MALE ARTIST

Drake

TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST

Cardi B

TOP RAP TOUR

Beyonce & JAY-Z

TOP COUNTRY ARTIST

Luke Combs

TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTIST

Luke Combs

TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP

Dan + Shay

TOP COUNTRY TOUR

Kenny Chesney

TOP ROCK TOUR

Elton John

TOP LATIN ARTIST

Ozuna

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

The Chainsmokers

TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST

Lauren Daigle

TOP GOSPEL ARTIST

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

TOP SOUNDTRACK

The Greatest Showman

TOP R&B ALBUM

XXXTentacion - 17

TOP RAP ALBUM

Drake - Scorpion

TOP COUNTRY ALBUM

Luke Combs - This One’s For You

TOP ROCK ALBUM

Panic! at the Disco - Pray For The Wicked

TOP LATIN ALBUM

Ozuna - Aura

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

The Chainsmokers - Sick Boy

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM

Lauren Daigle - Look Up Child

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM

Tori Kelly - Hiding Place

TOP STREAMING SONG (AUDIO)

Travis Scott - SICKO MODE

TOP STREAMING SONG (VIDEO)

Drake - In My Feelings

TOP SELLING SONG

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You

TOP RADIO SONG

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You

TOP COLLABORATION

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You

TOP R&B SONG

Ella Mai - Boo’d Up

TOP LATIN SONG

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna - Te Bote

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle

TOP CHRISTIAN SONG

Lauren Daigle - You Say

TOP GOSPEL SONG

Koryn Hawthorne - Won’t He Do It