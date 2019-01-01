Drake's dozen dominates 2019 Billboard Music Awards

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- COMPETITION
Drake added another nine gongs to his Billboard Music Awards ceremony haul on Wednedsay (01May19) to clean up with 12.
The rapper picked up the night's biggest awards for Top Artist and Top Male Artist during the actual awards show and also dominated the Billboard chart categories, while also landing the Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist honours.
Cardi B, who was a double winner during the ceremony, picked up another four awards, thanks largely to her Maroon 5 Girls Like You collaboration, which claimed a total of four gongs, including Top Hot 100 Song.
There were overall triple wins for Ella Mai, who dominated the R&B categories, country star Luke Combs, Ozuna, and Christian artist Lauren Daigle, while Beyonce and JAY-Z, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Panic! At the Disco, and BTS were all double winners.
The full list of Billboard Music Awards winners is:
TOP ARTIST
Drake
TOP HOT 100 SONG
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You
TOP COUNTRY SONG
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line - Meant to Be
TOP ROCK SONG
Panic! at the Disco - High Hopes
TOP RAP SONG
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake
TOP DUO/GROUP
BTS
TOP NEW ARTIST
Juice WRLD
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Drake - Scorpion
TOP ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
TOP R&B ARTIST
Ella Mai
BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Ariana Grande
TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
Drake
TOP 100 ARTIST
Drake
TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST
Drake
TOP SONG SALES ARTIST
Drake
TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST
Drake
TOP SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
TOP TOURING ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
TOP R&B MALE ARTIST
The Weeknd
TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST
Ella Mai
TOP R&B TOUR
Beyonce & JAY-Z
TOP RAP ARTIST
Drake
TOP RAP MALE ARTIST
Drake
TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST
Cardi B
TOP RAP TOUR
Beyonce & JAY-Z
TOP COUNTRY ARTIST
Luke Combs
TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTIST
Luke Combs
TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP
Dan + Shay
TOP COUNTRY TOUR
Kenny Chesney
TOP ROCK TOUR
Elton John
TOP LATIN ARTIST
Ozuna
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
The Chainsmokers
TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST
Lauren Daigle
TOP GOSPEL ARTIST
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
TOP SOUNDTRACK
The Greatest Showman
TOP R&B ALBUM
XXXTentacion - 17
TOP RAP ALBUM
Drake - Scorpion
TOP COUNTRY ALBUM
Luke Combs - This One’s For You
TOP ROCK ALBUM
Panic! at the Disco - Pray For The Wicked
TOP LATIN ALBUM
Ozuna - Aura
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
The Chainsmokers - Sick Boy
TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM
Lauren Daigle - Look Up Child
TOP GOSPEL ALBUM
Tori Kelly - Hiding Place
TOP STREAMING SONG (AUDIO)
Travis Scott - SICKO MODE
TOP STREAMING SONG (VIDEO)
Drake - In My Feelings
TOP SELLING SONG
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You
TOP RADIO SONG
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You
TOP COLLABORATION
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You
TOP R&B SONG
Ella Mai - Boo’d Up
TOP LATIN SONG
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna - Te Bote
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle
TOP CHRISTIAN SONG
Lauren Daigle - You Say
TOP GOSPEL SONG
Koryn Hawthorne - Won’t He Do It