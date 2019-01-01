Chrissy Metz dreams of becoming female Chris Stapleton

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz wants to be the female version of country singer Chris Stapleton.

The actress is working on her first album after wowing fans at the recent Academy of Country Music Awards by stepping up onstage to sing with Carrie Underwood and Lauren Alaina, and she insists her music has a very country vibe.

"I'm working on some music," she tells Access Live. "I love so many different genres (of music) but I really love soul country and, like, Chris Stapleton - he and Luke Combs... If I could be a female version of (them), it would be something like that."

Chrissy debuted her impressive vocal skills as she made her live singing debut at the 2019 ACM Awards on 7 April (19).

The 38-year-old has proven she is a talented singer multiple times on her hit U.S. family drama, but she got the opportunity to show off her singing chops to a much wider audience as she performed on live TV for the first time at the annual country music awards show.

Performing songwriter Diane Warren's I'm Standing With You from her new faith-based movie Breakthrough, Chrissy began the emotional number alone onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, showing off her solo talent and range before she was joined by Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae, who all appear on the Breakthrough soundtrack album.

The group was joined by Carrie Underwood as the song reached its show-stopping conclusion and Chrissy had tears in her eyes as the audience applauded the performance.

"It’s super exciting to be with these incredible artists...," Metz said as she left the stage. "I am a true fan of all of them, so it's super cool to look to your left and right and you're like, 'Oh s**t...', so it's really exciting for me."