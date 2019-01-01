Justin Bieber blasts Eminem for attacking young rappers

Justin Bieber has criticised Eminem for failing to embrace the new generation of rappers, insisting the hip-hop legend "just doesn't understand it".

The Slim Shady hitmaker has been open in his disdain for artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Pump, and their peers for popularising the so-called trend of "mumble rap," which typically features incomprehensible lyrics.

On Wednesday (01May19), Bieber decided to share his views on the hot hip-hop topic, suggesting Eminem, 46, is simply too old to get it.

The Sorry singer posted a screenshot of his music playlist on his Instagram Story timeline, showing that he was listening to Eminem's opening track The Ring from 2018 Kamikaze, on which he takes aim at the young MCs.

He then posted, "I just like Em's flow but don't like that he's dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap he just doesn't understand it (sic)."

Eminem has yet to comment on Bieber's remarks, but he clearly doesn't despise all of the younger hip-hop stars - he has teamed up with Logic for a new song, titled Homicide.

Logic was invited to support Eminem at a concert in Hawaii back in February (19), and they have since headed into the studio together to record Homicide for the 1-800-273-8255 star's upcoming album, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind.

He shared the artwork for the track on Twitter on Wednesday (01May19), revealing the new single will be released on Friday.

The collaboration is likely a dream come true for Logic, as the 29 year old previously admitted he had admired Eminem since he was a kid.

After opening for his idol in Hawaii, Logic posted a photo of the two artists on Instagram and captioned it, "It was incredible really sitting and just hanging with a man I've studied my whole life. And I learned him and his homies are just like me and mine. All we talk about is rap haha it's the best (sic)! Thanks Em! For all the Love".