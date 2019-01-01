Cardi B undergoes post-pregnancy boob job

Hip-hop star Cardi B has given herself a big confidence boost after undergoing a boob job following the birth of her first child.

The I Like It hitmaker, who had her first breast augmentation at 19, welcomed daughter Kulture last July (18), and although she has been enjoying every aspect of motherhood, she has been openly lamenting the way breastfeeding has made her cleavage sag.

Cardi has since decided to do something about her curves.

"I just got my boobs redone," the 26 year old told U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight. "I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? (When) your skin is stretched out (sic)."

She quipped, "My daughter f**ked me up! She did, she so did (sic)."

Cardi previously admitted she had turned to duct tape to give her breasts a little lift, showing off the extremes she had to go to for fashion back in September (18).

"This s**t is crazy," candid Cardi said in an Instagram video. "I have never done this s**t (duct taped breasts) in my life, but f**k it. I have to f**king tape my t**ties up because (of) giving birth and s**t."

The rapper went on to explain she was already planning to take some time off to go under the knife: "I don't give a f**k, if y'all motherf**kers see me gone in November or December, I'm getting my t**s done," she shared. "I don't give a f**k. Matter of fact, I'm not even going to call it a surgery. I'm just going to say a 't**ty renovation', because I got to renovate these s**ts (sic)."

The boob jobs aren't the only plastic surgery procedures Cardi has undergone over the years - years before she found fame, she even tried illegal butt injections, but it turned into a nightmare.

"They don't numb your a** with anything," she told GQ. "It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days."