Carrie Underwood not sure taking kids on tour was a good idea

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is having second thoughts about taking her two children on tour, because she is already exhausted - and the trek hasn't even begun.



The Somethin' Bad hitmaker launches her Cry Pretty Tour in Greensboro, North Carolina on Wednesday night (01May19), just over three months after welcoming son Jacob, a little brother for her four-year-old boy Isaiah.



Instead of easing herself back into work, Carrie decided to go all in and hit the road with her kids and husband Mike Fisher in tow, but the singer admits it hasn't been easy balancing her concert rehearsals with her parenting duties.



"Everything that we all do is just as difficult but in different ways and I know what it's like to juggle, that's just what parents do," Carrie tells U.S. breakfast show Today.



"Going out on the road with a three month old... I'm tired," the star confesses, although she insists she is thankful. "I mean, how many people get to take their children to work with them?"



The singer has also learned to accept that she has her limitations, and she doesn't have to be the best at everything she does.



"I was putting it (the pressure) on myself and then I realised that was a non-sustainable way to live and I needed to just cut myself some slack...," Carrie shares. "I feel like mums put a lot of pressure on themselves to have it all together and know everything and plan for everything and... it's impossible."



Her philosophy extends to bouncing back, fitness-wise, after her pregnancy: "I feel really good and it's because I stopped trying to be perfect and I started putting one foot in front of the other, instead of trying to plan everything out."



"If there's anything the past couple of years have taught me, (it's) that you don't know what's gonna happen next," she adds, referencing the nasty fall she suffered at her Tennessee home back in 2017 and her struggle to expand her family. "And there's no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it. So it's been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life."



Carrie went public with her fertility issues last September (18), revealing she had suffered three miscarriages in two years as she and Mike tried to add to their brood, and the positive response she continues to receive has been truly touching.



"I've definitely had people come up to me on the street and just cry and just say, 'It's nice to know that somebody knows what it feels like'," she says.



As for whether the musician feels her family is now complete, that's still up for discussion.



"I do not know at this point," she admits. "You know, it's such a difficult road to get where we are now. And I'll have to evaluate after this tour is over. Then we can talk about what's next."



The Cry Pretty Tour is set to run until 31 October (19), when it will wrap in Detroit, Michigan.