NEWS Jonas Brothers announce 40-date North America comeback tour Newsdesk Share with :







The Jonas Brothers have announced dates for their first North American headline tour in almost a decade.



The trio will hit the road with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw for the 40-city Happiness Begins Tour this summer (19).



The trek will launch in Miami, Florida on 7 August and wrap with a show at Los Angeles' fabled Hollywood Bowl on 20 October.



"We're so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again!" the brothers said in a statement on Wednesday (01May19). "We can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned!"



The tour announcement comes as the band of brothers offer up pre-orders of Happiness Begins - the group's first new album in a decade - ahead of their comeback performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night (01May19), when the stars are expected to perform their hit Sucker.



Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas have also lined up an appearance on sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live on 11 May.



Earlier this week (29Apr19), the Jonas Brothers announced plans to perform in the U.K. for the first time in almost a decade.



The siblings, who recently reunited in the studio after an almost seven-year hiatus, will play Capital FM's Summertime Ball at London's Wembley Stadium on 8 June (19). Other performers include Ellie Goulding, Mark Ronson, Halsey, Khalid, and 5 Seconds of Summer.



The trio will also be among the headliners at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango show in Carson, California on 1 June (19), joining a bill that includes Taylor Swift, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke, and Tyga.