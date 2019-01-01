Blake Shelton receives 'pre-engagement' gift from Ellen DeGeneres

Blake Shelton received a surprise "pre-engagement" gift from Ellen DeGeneres during a TV appearance on Wednesday (01May19).

The country crooner has been dating Gwen Stefani since late 2015, and during the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host took the opportunity to bring up the subject of marriage.

"So, Mother's Day is coming up and I have something for you to give to her," Ellen told the 42-year-old, before gifting him with a clock that had a photo of him and Gwen kissing on it.

The All About Tonight hitmaker took the gesture in good stride, and reminded Ellen, 61, that proposals work both ways, and it could be Gwen who pops the question.

"So, you're saying ...there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her? You're saying with this clock," the star laughed, before quipping, "You see how I flipped it around and put it on her?"

The presenter, who is good friends with Gwen, 49, went on to joke that she'll let the mother-of-three know that the hitmaker is waiting for her to make the move.

"Now that she knows that you're waiting for her to ask, now that she sees this, she'll ask you - I'll call her tonight," Ellen remarked.

While Blake and Gwen don't share any children together, The Sweet Escape singer has three sons - Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and five-year-old Apollo - with ex-husband and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

The pair took their romance to the next level on Saturday by making their red carpet debut as a family at the UglyDolls premiere in Los Angeles.