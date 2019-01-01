Nathassia brings us Goddess video

London based electronic music artist NATHASSIA brings us Goddess.
The song is about an orgy of celebrity Goddesses: Athena, Venus, Diana, Inanna & Laxmi who join Nathassia for a truly inspired performance of the arts & divine femininity. Perfect for the millennium age.
All six of the goddess were filmed on location in Tunisia, Cadiz & London for an astonishing merge of dance, colours & cultures.
Release date 19 April mixed by James F Reynolds (Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding etc) at his Beach Studio. Written & Co-Produced by Nathassia, Grammy winner Bruce Elliott-Smith, Tim Healey & Colin Bennun.
The Club Mixes include The Wideboys, Rob Made, Steve Smart, Rich B/Phil Marriot, 2 Tha Grind & Headrume on remix duty.