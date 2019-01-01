Billie Eilish urges fans not to grope her after meet and greet incident

Billie Eilish has pleaded with her fans not to "grab my boobs" after being left uncomfortable following an incident at a meet and greet in Sydney on Tuesday night (30Apr19).

The 17-year-old American singer was catching up with her fans at the Hordern Pavilion in the Australian city when the alleged groping occurred.

She later took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers she wasn't happy about what had happened, writing: "Please don't grap (sic) my boobs. (I) keep playing this s**t cool but it is very much not.

"I think what happened last night was just an accident so I acted like I didn't notice cuz I didn't wanna make her feel bad if she didn't mean to do it. But if that s**t was (for real) I'm gone (sic)."

In a follow-up post, Billie then told her fans that she's since been in touch with the girl in question, and she confirmed the grope had been an accident.

"Please don't harass the girl. It was just an accident and not that big a deal. She was very very sweet," she added. "I was just saying in general about certain things that I don't feel comfortable with. It's not a big deal."

Her posts have since been deleted.

Bad Guy star Billie has enjoyed huge success with her new album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and was consequently moved up the bill of the upcoming Glastonbury Festival.

The teenager was originally billed to perform on the John Peel Stage, but she'll now play The Other Stage, according to event boss Emily Eavis.

"She's much too big, really, for the slot," she said. "It's happened so quickly for Billie Eilish. It's been such an amazing year. It really is going to be her summer."