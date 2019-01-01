Emma Bunton: 'Us Spice Girls love the drama!'

Emma Bunton has insisted that the Spice Girls "love the drama" surrounding their group.

The band are no strangers to hitting the headlines, and recently faced rumours of a feud after Mel B revealed she and Geri Horner had a lesbian fling in the Spice Girls' heyday. Geri released a statement saying she was "disappointed" about the revelations, and speculation about a falling out was fuelled when Mel B started rehearsals for the girls' U.K. tour at her home in Los Angeles.

But, appearing on U.K. TV show Lorraine on Wednesday (01May19), Emma insisted things are all good in the band - and they think the headlines about them are hilarious.

"There's always a hoo-ha. Absolutely. We're in the studio and we're laughing, we love the drama," she giggled. "We're having a ball. And we watch all of that happening in the press and it's quite funny. We're there having our lunch (reading the papers) going, 'Oh, did that happen today?' It's quite funny."

Emma, Mel B, Geri and Mel C will be hitting the stage for their reunion tour this June, without original member Victoria Beckham. And while Posh Spice has promised to come and watch the show, she won't be participating - which Emma wasn't too surprised about following the group's performance at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

"I think we kind of knew it wouldn't happen again after the Olympics," she said. "It was something that we all felt, OK this could be the last time the five of us. But we feel really strong now as a four, the show's great - we've created this show and it's very special."

Adding that she feels "very content" with where she is in her life right now, Emma gushed: "I feel very content at the moment. I'm very lucky, I've got an amazing family, I'm back on tour with my besties, everything has just slotted in nicely."